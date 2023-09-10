Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) and the Seattle Mariners (79-63) at Tropicana Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on September 10.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (13-8) for the Rays and Bryce Miller (8-4) for the Mariners.

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 75 (65.8%) of those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has won 66 of its 91 games, or 72.5%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 760.

The Rays' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

