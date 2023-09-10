Should you wager on Rachaad White finding his way into the end zone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Think White will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

White was a force in the trenches last season, as White scored one rushing touchdown and accumulated 28.3 yards per game. White was also effective in the passing game, accumulating 50 catches and two scores over the course of the year.

He scored a rushing touchdown in one game last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

In two of 16 games last year, he had a receiving touchdown. But he had no contests with more than one TD catch.

Rachaad White Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 6 14 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Saints 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 6 1 5 50 0 Week 5 Falcons 5 14 0 3 28 0 Week 6 @Steelers 4 12 0 3 11 0 Week 7 @Panthers 6 24 0 1 8 0 Week 8 Ravens 4 19 0 3 24 0 Week 9 Rams 8 27 0 3 7 0 Week 10 Seahawks 22 105 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 14 64 0 9 45 0 Week 13 Saints 9 28 0 6 41 1 Week 14 @49ers 13 56 0 5 21 0 Week 15 Bengals 11 38 0 1 5 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 7 36 0 4 17 1 Week 17 Panthers 11 22 0 5 26 0 Week 18 @Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 7 41 0 4 36 0

Rep Rachaad White with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.