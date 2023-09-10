Rachaad White will be up against the 20th-ranked run defense in the league last season when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

White ran for 481 yards on 129 attempts (28.3 yards per game) and scored one TD a year ago. He also averaged 17.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 50 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

White vs. the Vikings

White vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games In terms of run defense, the Vikings allowed one player to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Minnesota allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Vikings allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

The Vikings gave up 123.1 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense.

White and the Buccaneers will take on the NFL's 23rd-ranked rushing defense from a year ago in terms of touchdowns conceded (18).

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (0)

White Rushing Insights

White hit the rushing yards over in four of 16 opportunities (25.0%) last year.

The Buccaneers ran 66.1% passing plays and 33.9% running plays last season. They were 25th in the NFL in scoring.

White had a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (0)

White Receiving Insights

In six of his 16 games last season (37.5%), White went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 290 receiving yards on 58 targets last season, he was 136th in the NFL (5.0 yards per target).

White had a receiving touchdown in two of 16 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in a game.

White's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cowboys 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/9/2022 Week 5 5 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/23/2022 Week 7 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/27/2022 Week 8 4 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/6/2022 Week 9 8 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/13/2022 Week 10 22 ATT / 105 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/27/2022 Week 12 14 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 9 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 12/5/2022 Week 13 9 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD at 49ers 12/11/2022 Week 14 13 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/18/2022 Week 15 11 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/25/2022 Week 16 7 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 1/1/2023 Week 17 11 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 1/16/2023 Wild Card 7 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

