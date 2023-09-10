Mike Evans has a good matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings conceded 265.6 passing yards per game last season, second-worst in the NFL.

On 127 targets last season, Evans grabbed 77 passes for 1,124 yards (74.9 yards per game), the best mark on the Buccaneers' roster. He also found the end zone six times.

Evans vs. the Vikings

Evans vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Minnesota gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Vikings allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Minnesota allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Vikings surrendered 265.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Vikings gave up 23 TDs in the passing game last year (1.4 per game) to rank 14th among NFL defenses.

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (0)

Evans Receiving Insights

Evans hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in six of his 15 games (40.0%) a season ago.

He averaged 8.9 yards per target last year (23rd in NFL), picking up 1,124 yards on 127 passes thrown to him.

In three of 15 games last season, Evans had a receiving touchdown (and he had two games with multiple touchdown receptions).

Evans' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 9/11/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/18/2022 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/2/2022 Week 4 10 TAR / 8 REC / 103 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/9/2022 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/23/2022 Week 7 15 TAR / 9 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/27/2022 Week 8 11 TAR / 6 REC / 123 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/6/2022 Week 9 11 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/13/2022 Week 10 6 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/27/2022 Week 12 9 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 12/5/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/11/2022 Week 14 9 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/18/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/25/2022 Week 16 8 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 1/1/2023 Week 17 12 TAR / 10 REC / 207 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 1/16/2023 Wild Card 11 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

