The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .279 with 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this season (74 of 114), with at least two hits 32 times (28.1%).

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.8%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this year (46 of 114), with more than one RBI 16 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (43.0%), including nine multi-run games (7.9%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .265 AVG .291 .286 OBP .349 .413 SLG .545 19 XBH 25 4 HR 14 22 RBI 50 51/6 K/BB 59/19 13 SB 15

Mariners Pitching Rankings