Jonathan Aranda vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jonathan Aranda (.292 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, six walks and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Aranda has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this year, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.214
|AVG
|.313
|.361
|OBP
|.421
|.357
|SLG
|.500
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|12/6
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- The Mariners give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Miller (8-4) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
