On Sunday, Jonathan Aranda (.292 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, six walks and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Aranda has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this year, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this season (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 .214 AVG .313 .361 OBP .421 .357 SLG .500 3 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 12/6 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

