Dream vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (21-18) battle the Atlanta Dream (19-20) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The matchup will begin at 1:00 PM ET on BSSWX and BSSO.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Wings matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Dream vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSWX and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-1.5)
|171.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Dream (-1.5)
|171.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Dream (-1.5)
|171.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Dream (-1.5)
|171.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Dream vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Dream have won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- The Wings are 20-18-0 ATS this season.
- Atlanta is 9-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Dallas has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 11 times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those games.
- In the Dream's 38 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 23 out of 38 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.