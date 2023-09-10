In the Week 1 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Chris Godwin get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Godwin had three touchdowns and 1,023 receiving yards (68.2 per game) last season.

In three of 15 games last year, Godwin had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Chris Godwin Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 3 3 35 0 Week 4 Chiefs 10 7 59 0 Week 5 Falcons 6 6 61 0 Week 6 @Steelers 12 6 95 0 Week 7 @Panthers 13 7 43 0 Week 8 Ravens 11 6 75 0 Week 9 Rams 10 7 36 0 Week 10 Seahawks 8 6 71 1 Week 12 @Browns 13 12 110 1 Week 13 Saints 13 8 63 0 Week 14 @49ers 9 5 54 0 Week 15 Bengals 8 8 83 1 Week 16 @Cardinals 10 8 63 0 Week 17 Panthers 9 9 120 0 Week 18 @Falcons 7 6 55 0 Wild Card Cowboys 13 10 85 0

