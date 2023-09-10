Chris Godwin Week 1 Preview vs. the Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has a good matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings conceded the second-most passing yards last season, 265.6 per game.
Last year, Godwin grabbed 104 passes (on 142 targets) for 1,023 yards and three scores, averaging 68.2 yards per tilt.
Godwin vs. the Vikings
- Godwin vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games
- Against Minnesota last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- Against the Vikings last season, 21 players caught a TD pass.
- Minnesota allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.
- The Vikings gave up 265.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass last year.
- The Vikings allowed 23 TDs in the passing game last season (1.4 per game) to rank 14th among NFL defenses.
Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Vikings
- Receiving Yards: 56.5 (0)
Godwin Receiving Insights
- In seven of his 14 games last season (50.0%), Godwin hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
- With 1,023 receiving yards on 142 targets last season, he was 82nd in the NFL (7.2 yards per target).
- Godwin had a receiving touchdown in three of 15 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Godwin's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Cowboys
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|12 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|13 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|10/27/2022
|Week 8
|11 TAR / 6 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|13 TAR / 12 REC / 110 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|12/5/2022
|Week 13
|13 TAR / 8 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|8 TAR / 8 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|12/25/2022
|Week 16
|10 TAR / 8 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|9 TAR / 9 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|1/16/2023
|Wild Card
|13 TAR / 10 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
