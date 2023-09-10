In the Week 1 tilt between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Cade Otton score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Think Otton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Otton's stats last season: 42 catches, 391 yards, two TDs, 24.4 yards per game (on 65 targets).

Otton had a receiving touchdown in two of 14 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Cade Otton Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Saints 2 1 4 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 3 29 0 Week 5 Falcons 7 6 43 0 Week 6 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 7 @Panthers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 Ravens 5 2 15 0 Week 9 Rams 6 5 68 1 Week 10 Seahawks 3 3 35 0 Week 13 Saints 10 6 28 1 Week 14 @49ers 5 4 28 0 Week 15 Bengals 1 1 20 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 7 2 12 0 Week 17 Panthers 6 2 17 0 Week 18 @Falcons 1 1 5 0 Wild Card Cowboys 7 4 58 0

Rep Cade Otton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.