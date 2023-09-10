Cade Otton Week 1 Preview vs. the Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Cade Otton has a good matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the second-most passing yards last season, 265.6 per game.
Otton chipped in with 42 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns last year on 65 targets. He averaged 24.4 yards per contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Otton and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Otton vs. the Vikings
- Otton vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games
- Through the air, Minnesota allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.
- The Vikings allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Minnesota allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The 265.6 passing yards the Vikings allowed on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Vikings allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in league play.
Watch Buccaneers vs Vikings on Fubo!
Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Vikings
- Receiving Yards: 26.5 (0)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Otton with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Otton Receiving Insights
- Otton went over on receiving yards prop bets in seven of his 11 games (63.6%) a season ago.
- He averaged 6.0 yards per target last season (119th in league), picking up 391 yards on 65 passes thrown to him.
- Otton had a touchdown catch twice last year, out of 14 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Otton's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Saints
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|10/27/2022
|Week 8
|5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 68 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|12/5/2022
|Week 13
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|12/25/2022
|Week 16
|7 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|1/16/2023
|Wild Card
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.