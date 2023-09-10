Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Cade Otton has a good matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the second-most passing yards last season, 265.6 per game.

Otton chipped in with 42 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns last year on 65 targets. He averaged 24.4 yards per contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Otton and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Otton vs. the Vikings

Otton vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Through the air, Minnesota allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Vikings allowed 21 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Minnesota allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 265.6 passing yards the Vikings allowed on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the pass.

The Vikings allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in league play.

Watch Buccaneers vs Vikings on Fubo!

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (0)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Otton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Otton Receiving Insights

Otton went over on receiving yards prop bets in seven of his 11 games (63.6%) a season ago.

He averaged 6.0 yards per target last season (119th in league), picking up 391 yards on 65 passes thrown to him.

Otton had a touchdown catch twice last year, out of 14 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Otton's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/9/2022 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/16/2022 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/27/2022 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 68 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/13/2022 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 12/5/2022 Week 13 10 TAR / 6 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/11/2022 Week 14 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/18/2022 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 12/25/2022 Week 16 7 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 1/1/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 1/8/2023 Week 18 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 1/16/2023 Wild Card 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.