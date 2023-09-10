The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Buccaneers Insights (2022)

The Buccaneers averaged 6.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings surrendered (25.1) last year.

The Buccaneers racked up 346.7 yards per game last year, 42 fewer yards than the 388.7 the Vikings gave up per contest.

Last year Tampa Bay rushed for 46.2 fewer yards per game (76.9) than Minnesota allowed per outing (123.1).

Last season the Buccaneers had 22 turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (25).

Buccaneers Away Performance (2022)

In road games a season ago, the Buccaneers scored 15 points per game and conceded 19.8. That's less than they scored (18.4) and allowed (21.1) overall.

The Buccaneers' average yards gained on the road (312.3) were lower than their overall average (346.7). But their average yards conceded in away games (330.4) were higher than overall (324.3).

On the road, Tampa Bay racked up 223.4 passing yards per game and conceded 191.1. That was less than it gained (269.8) and allowed (203.6) overall.

The Buccaneers' average rushing yards gained (88.9) and allowed (139.3) on the road were both higher than their overall averages of 76.9 and 120.7, respectively.

In road games last year, the Buccaneers converted 30.5% of third downs and allowed 33% to be converted by their opponent. That was less than they converted (37.4%) and allowed (36.9%) overall.

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Minnesota - CBS 9/17/2023 Chicago - FOX 9/25/2023 Philadelphia - ABC 10/1/2023 at New Orleans - FOX

