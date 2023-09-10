The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) hit the road to play the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 5.5 46.5 -250 +195

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers combined with their opponents to score more than 46.5 points in five of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Tampa Bay's outings last year was 43.4, 3.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Buccaneers covered the spread four times in 17 games last year.

Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +195 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Minnesota Vikings

In 12 of 17 games last season, the Vikings and their opponents combined to score more than 46.5 points.

The average point total in Minnesota's outings last season was 46.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Vikings were 7-8-1 last year.

The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

Minnesota played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games last season, and it won both.

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Vikings 24.9 7 25.1 28 46.4 12 Buccaneers 18.4 25 21.1 13 43.4 5

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 44.1 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.9 24.4 ATS Record 4-12-1 2-6-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-6 5-3 3-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.8 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25 25.1 24.9 ATS Record 7-8-1 4-4-0 3-4-1 Over/Under Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 8-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

