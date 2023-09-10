On Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Vikings will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Vikings will earn a victory -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

With 25.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season, the Vikings were forced to lean on their eighth-ranked offense (24.9 points per contest) to keep them competitive. The Buccaneers compiled 18.4 points per game on offense last season (25th in NFL), and they ranked 13th on defense with 21.1 points allowed per game.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Vikings by 5.5) Toss Up (46) Vikings 26, Buccaneers 19

Buccaneers Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buccaneers have a 33.3% chance to win.

Tampa Bay won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

The Buccaneers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

In Tampa Bay games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Games involving the Buccaneers last year averaged 43.4 points per game, a 2.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Vikings Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Vikings have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Vikings covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

A total of 11 Minnesota games last season went over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 46 points, 0.4 fewer than the average total in last season's Vikings contests.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 24.9 25.1 27 25.2 22.6 25 Tampa Bay 18.4 21.1 21.4 22.2 15 19.8

