The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) will look to upset the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Vikings go up against the Buccaneers. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Buccaneers led after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games last season.

On offense, the Buccaneers averaged three points in the first quarter (26th-ranked) last season. They gave up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

The Vikings led eight times, trailed six times, and were knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter last season.

Minnesota averaged 5.8 points scored in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it gave up an average of 4.4 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Buccaneers won the second quarter eight times, lost five times, and tied four times.

In the second quarter last year, the Buccaneers averaged 5.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense.

Last season, the Vikings won the second quarter in seven games, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they tied the second quarter in one game.

Offensively, Minnesota scored an average of 6.9 points in the second quarter (13th-ranked) last year. On defense, it surrendered 7.4 points on average in the second quarter (20th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Buccaneers won the third quarter in five games last year, lost the third quarter in eight games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

The Buccaneers averaged 2.6 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.7 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games last season, lost the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

Last year, Minnesota's offense averaged 3.2 points in the third quarter. On defense, it gave up 6.8 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers won the fourth quarter six times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up three times.

The Buccaneers averaged 6.5 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.2 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Last year, the Vikings won the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, Minnesota averaged 9.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Buccaneers were winning six times (3-3 in those games), were behind nine times (4-5), and were tied two times (1-1).

Offensively, the Buccaneers averaged 8.6 points in the first half (28th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 9.2 points on average in the first half (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Vikings were leading after the first half in 10 games, trailed after the first half in five games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

Minnesota averaged 12.7 points in the first half (ninth-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed 11.7 points on average in the first half (21st-ranked).

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Buccaneers won the second half six times, were outscored in that half eight times, and tied three times.

The Buccaneers' offense averaged 9.2 points in the second half last season. On defense, they gave up 11.9 points on average in the second half.

Last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, lost the second half in eight games, and tied the second half in four games.

In the second half last season, Minnesota averaged 12.7 points scored on offense (third-ranked). Defensively, it allowed an average of 12.6 points in the second half (29th-ranked).

