After going 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryce Miller) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .233.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 59 of 98 games this season (60.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (16.3%).
  • Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (19.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.7% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 47
.241 AVG .224
.340 OBP .320
.460 SLG .429
18 XBH 16
10 HR 9
40 RBI 25
63/23 K/BB 44/23
4 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Miller (8-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.83 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.