Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 1?
Will Baker Mayfield find his way into the end zone when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Think Mayfield will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)
- Mayfield rushed for 89 yards on 31 carries (7.4 ypg) last season, getting into the end zone one time.
- He scored one rushing touchdown last season in 12 games.
Baker Mayfield Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|16
|27
|235
|1
|1
|5
|6
|1
|Week 2
|@Giants
|14
|29
|145
|1
|0
|6
|35
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|12
|25
|170
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|22
|36
|197
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|20
|36
|215
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|14
|20
|155
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|21
|33
|196
|0
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|22
|35
|230
|1
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|12
|21
|111
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|24
|28
|230
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|11
|19
|132
|0
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|13
|26
|147
|0
|1
|5
|16
|0
Rep Baker Mayfield with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.