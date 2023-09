As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 186-ranked Darya Astakhova and No. 323 Dalila Spiteri will be matching up at Centrul National de Tenis in Bucharest, Romania.

WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: September 10

September 10 TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Fanny Stollar vs. Suzan Lamens Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Lamens (-275) Stollar (+195) Maria Sara PoPa vs. Seone Mendez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Mendez (-600) PoPa (+360) Marie Benoit vs. Francesca Curmi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:45 AM ET Benoit (-160) Curmi (+120) Ekaterina (1996) Makarova vs. Cristina Dinu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:45 AM ET - - Ella Seidel vs. Eva Vedder Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Seidel (-375) Vedder (+260) Alexandra Ignatik vs. Eva Maria Ionescu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:00 AM ET Ignatik (-900) Ionescu (+500) Camilla Rosatello vs. Valeriya Strakhova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:00 AM ET Rosatello (-225) Strakhova (+165) Darya Astakhova vs. Dalila Spiteri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:00 AM ET Astakhova (-350) Spiteri (+250)

