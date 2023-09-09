Wisconsin vs. Washington State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Washington State Cougars (1-0) will look to upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Badgers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Washington State matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Washington State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Martin Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Washington State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-6.5)
|58.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Wisconsin (-6)
|58.5
|-245
|+200
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-6.5)
|58.5
|-250
|+202
|Tipico
|Wisconsin (-6)
|-
|-240
|+190
Wisconsin vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.
- The Badgers have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Washington State has won one game against the spread this year.
Wisconsin & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|To Win the Big Ten
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|Washington State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+325
|Bet $100 to win $325
