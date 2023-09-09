AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Looking for information on the best bets in AAC play in Week 2, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Houston vs. Rice matchup, and taking Texas State (+14) over UTSA on the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 2 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Texas State +14 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas State by 18 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: SMU +15.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 12.2 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Tulane +7 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 7.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 2 AAC Total Bets
Under 52.5 - Houston vs. Rice
- Matchup: Houston Cougars at Rice Owls
- Projected Total: 39 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 65.5 - Texas State vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Total: 52 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 66.5 - Ole Miss vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 58.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 2 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|SMU
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|38.0 / 14.0
|457.0 / 269.0
|Tulane
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|37.0 / 17.0
|436.0 / 265.0
|Temple
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|24.0 / 21.0
|353.0 / 279.0
|Tulsa
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|42.0 / 7.0
|517.0 / 252.0
|Memphis
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|56.0 / 14.0
|551.0 / 91.0
|UAB
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|35.0 / 6.0
|458.0 / 163.0
|Charlotte
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|24.0 / 3.0
|345.0 / 168.0
|Florida Atlantic
|1-0 (0-0 AAC)
|42.0 / 20.0
|493.0 / 361.0
|UTSA
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|14.0 / 17.0
|417.0 / 334.0
|South Florida
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|24.0 / 41.0
|540.0 / 465.0
|East Carolina
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|3.0 / 30.0
|235.0 / 402.0
|Rice
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|10.0 / 37.0
|176.0 / 458.0
|North Texas
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|21.0 / 58.0
|225.0 / 669.0
|Navy
|0-1 (0-0 AAC)
|3.0 / 42.0
|169.0 / 444.0
