The Boise State Broncos (0-1) will try to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the UCF Knights (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. The game's point total is set at 60.5.

UCF has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (ninth-best with 56 points per game) and scoring defense (13th-best with 6 points allowed per game) this year. Boise State ranks 98th in points per game (19), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 56 points surrendered per contest.

UCF vs. Boise State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Albertsons Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs Boise State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -3.5 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -165 +140

In 14 games last year, John Rhys Plumlee threw for 2,586 yards (184.7 per game), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63%.

Plumlee also ran for 848 yards and 11 TDs.

Isaiah Bowser ran for 808 yards (57.7 per game) and 16 touchdowns in 14 games.

In addition, Bowser had 14 receptions for 185 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 14 games a season ago, RJ Harvey rushed for 796 yards (56.9 per game) and five TDs.

In addition, Harvey had 22 receptions for 215 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe had 73 catches for 725 yards (55.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games.

Jason Johnson registered 112 tackles, two TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 14 games last year.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash had 51 tackles, nine TFL, and six sacks.

Josh Celiscar had three sacks to go with seven TFL and 51 tackles in 14 games a season ago.

Ricky Barber recorded 48 tackles, six TFL, and three sacks over 14 games played in 2022.

