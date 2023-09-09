Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .210 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.

In 50.6% of his 79 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 7.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.3% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 79 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .185 AVG .232 .322 OBP .303 .261 SLG .428 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 20 41/23 K/BB 35/14 11 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings