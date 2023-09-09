Taylor Walls vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .210 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- In 50.6% of his 79 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 7.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.3% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 79 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.185
|AVG
|.232
|.322
|OBP
|.303
|.261
|SLG
|.428
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|20
|41/23
|K/BB
|35/14
|11
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo (2-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
