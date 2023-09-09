Rene Pinto -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Trent Thornton on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Trent Thornton

Trent Thornton TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .298.

Pinto will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with three homers during his last games.

Pinto has gotten a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).

Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (19.0%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Pinto has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored a run in five of 21 games so far this year.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .148 AVG .433 .179 OBP .452 .370 SLG .700 2 XBH 4 2 HR 2 4 RBI 7 10/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

