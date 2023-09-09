Yandy Diaz will lead the charge for the Tampa Bay Rays (86-56) on Saturday, September 9, when they clash with Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (79-62) at Tropicana Field at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (7-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rays' matchup against the Mariners but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rays (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rays to take down the Mariners with those odds, and the Rays emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 113 times and won 74, or 65.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rays have a 56-23 record (winning 70.9% of their games).

Tampa Bay has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Mariners as underdogs once.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Jose Siri 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +650 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.