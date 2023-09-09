How to Watch the Rays vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners will try to beat Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays when the teams meet on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 205 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .258 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (753 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in MLB.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.176).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Aaron Civale (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Civale is looking to record his eighth quality start of the year.
- Civale will look to build upon a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
- In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Nick Pivetta
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-4
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|George Kirby
|9/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Bryan Woo
|9/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Miller
|9/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jack Flaherty
