Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (86-56) against the Seattle Mariners (79-62) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on September 9.

The Rays will look to Aaron Civale (7-3) against the Mariners and Bryan Woo (2-4).

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 74, or 65.5%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 56-23, a 70.9% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 753 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Rays Schedule