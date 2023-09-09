The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) visit the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Texas A&M ranks 63rd in total offense this season (411 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 411 yards allowed per game. Miami (FL)'s defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FBS with 215 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 493 total yards per game, which ranks 29th.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Texas A&M 493 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411 (74th) 215 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 222 (22nd) 250 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134 (80th) 243 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277 (47th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 201 yards on 17-of-22 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. is his team's leading rusher with nine carries for 90 yards, or 90 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Mark Fletcher has piled up nine carries and totaled 76 yards with one touchdown.

Colbie Young has collected four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 79 (79 yards per game). He's been targeted four times and has one touchdown.

Xavier Restrepo has put up a 68-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on six targets.

Jacolby George has racked up 56 reciving yards (56 ypg) this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has compiled 236 yards (236 ypg) on 18-of-23 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 22 rushing yards (22 ypg) on three carries.

Amari Daniels has racked up 51 yards on seven carries.

Le'Veon Moss has collected 26 yards on six carries, scoring one time.

Evan Stewart's leads his squad with 115 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of 11 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Noah Thomas has hauled in six receptions totaling 74 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ainias Smith has hauled in three receptions for 40 yards, an average of 40 yards per game.

