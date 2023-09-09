Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .251 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 109 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (29.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (10.1%).

In 40 of 109 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .226 AVG .273 .322 OBP .341 .477 SLG .503 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 57/14 K/BB 65/13 8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings