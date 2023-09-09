Luke Raley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .251 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 109 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (29.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (10.1%).
- In 40 of 109 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.226
|AVG
|.273
|.322
|OBP
|.341
|.477
|SLG
|.503
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|57/14
|K/BB
|65/13
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Woo (2-4) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
