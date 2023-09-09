The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .281.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 74 of 113 games this season (65.5%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (28.3%).

In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 49 of 113 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .269 AVG .291 .290 OBP .349 .419 SLG .545 19 XBH 25 4 HR 14 22 RBI 50 51/6 K/BB 59/19 13 SB 15

Mariners Pitching Rankings