Josh Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .281.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 74 of 113 games this season (65.5%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (28.3%).
- In 18 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 49 of 113 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.269
|AVG
|.291
|.290
|OBP
|.349
|.419
|SLG
|.545
|19
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|22
|RBI
|50
|51/6
|K/BB
|59/19
|13
|SB
|15
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
