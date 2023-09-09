Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Mariners.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 20 walks.

Siri has gotten a hit in 55 of 95 games this season (57.9%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (17.9%).

In 24.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this season (35 of 95), with two or more RBI 15 times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 45 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .250 AVG .194 .298 OBP .234 .500 SLG .506 18 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 59/11 K/BB 68/9 7 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings