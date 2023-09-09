Jose Siri vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Mariners.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 20 walks.
- Siri has gotten a hit in 55 of 95 games this season (57.9%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (17.9%).
- In 24.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this season (35 of 95), with two or more RBI 15 times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 45 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|44
|.250
|AVG
|.194
|.298
|OBP
|.234
|.500
|SLG
|.506
|18
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|29
|59/11
|K/BB
|68/9
|7
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
