After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Trent Thornton) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Trent Thornton

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda has a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .225.

Aranda has a base hit in nine of 17 games played this year (52.9%), but no multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this year, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Other Rays Players vs the Mariners

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .313 .344 OBP .421 .292 SLG .500 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 12/6 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings