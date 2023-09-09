Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay in total hits (109) this season while batting .253 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 124 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.6% of those games.

In 21.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.7% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 49 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .252 AVG .254 .356 OBP .349 .540 SLG .469 24 XBH 25 17 HR 12 47 RBI 42 37/24 K/BB 49/23 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings