Isaac Paredes vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay in total hits (109) this season while batting .253 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 124 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.6% of those games.
- In 21.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.7% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 49 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.252
|AVG
|.254
|.356
|OBP
|.349
|.540
|SLG
|.469
|24
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|12
|47
|RBI
|42
|37/24
|K/BB
|49/23
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
