The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) visit the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (1-0) at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 25th-worst in the FBS (460 yards allowed per game), Florida State has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 28th in the FBS offensively putting up 494 yards per game. Southern Miss ranks 40th in the FBS with 40 points per game on offense, and it ranks 41st with 14 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Florida State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Florida State Southern Miss 494 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (58th) 460 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (24th) 135 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145 (70th) 359 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296 (34th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has been a dual threat for Florida State so far this season. He has 342 passing yards, completing 74.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 38 yards (38 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 47 yards on the ground.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 122 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 11 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has put up a 104-yard season so far, reeling in seven passes on nine targets.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 49 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two passes and scoring one touchdown.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has recored 267 passing yards, or 267 per game, so far this season. He has completed 75% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Rodrigues Clark, has carried the ball nine times for 54 yards (54 per game).

Tiaquelin Mims has run for 30 yards across two carries. He's chipped in with three catches for 18 yards.

Jakarius Caston paces his team with 104 receiving yards on five receptions with one touchdown.

Latreal Jones has three receptions (on four targets) for a total of 68 yards (68 yards per game) this year.

Davis Dalton has racked up 36 reciving yards (36 ypg) this season.

