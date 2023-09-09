The Florida International Panthers (1-1) host the North Texas Mean Green (0-1) at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

It's been a tough stretch for North Texas, which ranks 12th-worst in total offense (225.0 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (669.0 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Florida International is compiling 15.5 points per contest on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 17.0 points per game (54th-ranked) on defense.

Florida International vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Florida International North Texas 243.5 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.0 (122nd) 412.5 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 669.0 (122nd) 95.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 41.0 (125th) 148.0 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.0 (93rd) 4 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has racked up 292 yards (146.0 per game) while completing 50% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Shomari Lawrence is his team's leading rusher with 22 carries for 165 yards, or 82.5 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Antonio Patterson has collected 33 yards (on 10 attempts) with one touchdown.

Kris Mitchell leads his squad with 203 receiving yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has totaled 84 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) on six receptions.

Jalen Bracey's seven targets have resulted in one catch for 5 yards.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Stone Earle has 174 yards passing for North Texas, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Johnson, has carried the ball six times for 34 yards (34.0 per game).

Oscar Adaway III has racked up 16 yards on seven attempts.

Jay Maclin has hauled in four receptions for 122 yards (122.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Roderic Burns has put together a 27-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on four targets.

Xzavior Kautai's one catch is good enough for 12 yards and one touchdown.

