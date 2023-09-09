The North Texas Mean Green (0-1) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Florida International Panthers (1-1). The point total is 51.5.

North Texas ranks 13th-worst in total offense (225.0 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (669.0 yards per game allowed) this season. From an offensive angle, Florida International is compiling 15.5 points per game (106th-ranked). It ranks 53rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (17.0 points surrendered per game).

Florida International vs. North Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

North Texas vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Texas -13.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -500 +360

Week 2 CUSA Betting Trends

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International Stats Leaders

Grayson James last year posted 1,962 passing yards with 11 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 58.4% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he put up in the passing game, James chipped in 223 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

As a runner, Lexington Joseph picked up 536 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

The passing attack was also helped by the receiving skills of Joseph, who caught 29 balls (on 37 targets) for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season Tyrese Chambers caught 51 balls on 83 targets for 544 yards and four touchdowns.

As an important contributor in the offense, Kris Mitchell piled up 352 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 24 catches.

Demetrius Hill helped lead the defense with 65 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 12 games.

With 60 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 12 games, Gaethan Bernadel was a key contributor on defense last year.

Donovan Manuel delivered 56 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in 12 games.

A key contributor on defense, Shaun Peterson Jr. had 21 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and six sacks.

