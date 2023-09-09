The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) will look to upset the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5 points. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Boca Raton, Florida

Venue: FAU Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +650 Bet $100 to win $650

