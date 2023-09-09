In the matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bobcats to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (+3.5) Under (62) Ohio 32, Florida Atlantic 25

Week 2 AAC Predictions

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average total in Ohio games this season is 13.5 fewer points than the point total of 62 in this outing.

Owls vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 42 20 42 20 -- -- Ohio 20 15 27 10 13 20

