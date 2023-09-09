The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has had a hit in 48 of 91 games this year (52.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.4%).

He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.1% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .226 AVG .229 .266 OBP .250 .370 SLG .379 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 42/8 K/BB 43/5 0 SB 0

