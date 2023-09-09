Christian Bethancourt vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .227 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has had a hit in 48 of 91 games this year (52.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (15.4%).
- He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.1% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.226
|AVG
|.229
|.266
|OBP
|.250
|.370
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|42/8
|K/BB
|43/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Woo (2-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.