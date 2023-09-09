After batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryan Woo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 58 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 19.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 39.2% of his games this season (38 of 97), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .238 AVG .224 .335 OBP .320 .453 SLG .429 17 XBH 16 10 HR 9 38 RBI 25 62/22 K/BB 44/23 4 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings