Brandon Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryan Woo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 58 of 97 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 19.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 39.2% of his games this season (38 of 97), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.238
|AVG
|.224
|.335
|OBP
|.320
|.453
|SLG
|.429
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|25
|62/22
|K/BB
|44/23
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
