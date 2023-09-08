Taylor Walls vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Taylor Walls (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .213.
- In 40 of 78 games this season (51.3%) Walls has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 78), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.191
|AVG
|.232
|.331
|OBP
|.303
|.270
|SLG
|.428
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|20
|39/23
|K/BB
|35/14
|11
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (10-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw three innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 11th, 1.048 WHIP ranks third, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
