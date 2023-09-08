On Friday, Taylor Walls (.290 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .213.

In 40 of 78 games this season (51.3%) Walls has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 78), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.6% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .191 AVG .232 .331 OBP .303 .270 SLG .428 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 20 39/23 K/BB 35/14 11 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings