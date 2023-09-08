The Seattle Mariners (79-61) will look to Teoscar Hernandez, currently on a 16-game hitting streak, against the Tampa Bay Rays (85-56) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will call on Taj Bradley (5-7) against the Mariners and George Kirby (10-9).

Rays vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.31 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.39 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 22-year-old has pitched to a 5.31 ERA this season with 12 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 17 games.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Bradley has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Taj Bradley vs. Mariners

The Mariners are batting .244 this season, 19th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .419 (14th in the league) with 187 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Mariners one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-19 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI in 3 1/3 innings.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he tossed three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings during 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.

Kirby has 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kirby has put up 21 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), third in WHIP (1.048), and 34th in K/9 (8.2).

George Kirby vs. Rays

He will take the hill against a Rays squad that is batting .258 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .443 (fourth in the league) with 202 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Kirby has thrown seven innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out seven against the Rays this season.

