The Tampa Bay Rays host the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 120 hits with 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 81 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .269/.386/.433 on the season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

