On Friday, September 8 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (85-56) host the Seattle Mariners (79-61) at Tropicana Field. Taj Bradley will get the nod for the Rays, while George Kirby will take the hill for the Mariners.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners -110 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.31 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.39 ERA)

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 113 times and won 74, or 65.5%, of those games.

The Rays have a 78-42 record (winning 65% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Rays have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (51.3%) in those contests.

The Mariners have a mark of 20-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Mariners as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+290) Luke Raley 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +500 - 2nd

