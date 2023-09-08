How to Watch the Rays vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Yandy Diaz and Julio Rodriguez are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners, who play on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 202 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .443.
- The Rays are eighth in the majors with a .258 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (746 total runs).
- The Rays are sixth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 21st in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.177).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taj Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Bradley has collected one quality start this year.
- Bradley is trying to secure his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 17 outings this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Xzavion Curry
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Nick Pivetta
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|George Kirby
|9/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Bryan Woo
|9/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Miller
|9/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Dallas Keuchel
