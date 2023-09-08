Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (85-56) and the Seattle Mariners (79-61) squaring off at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (5-7) for the Rays and George Kirby (10-9) for the Mariners.

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 113 times and won 74, or 65.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 78-42 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 746 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule