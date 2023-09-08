As action in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 nears an end, a quarterfinal is up next for Mai Hontama versus Arianne Hartono. Hontama's odds are +2500 to win this tournament at Utsubo Tennis Center.

Hontama at the 2023 WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 9-17

September 9-17 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Hontama's Next Match

After beating Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-3, Hontama will face Hartono in the quarterfinals on Friday, September 15 at 12:00 AM ET.

Hontama Stats

Hontama beat No. 71-ranked Podoroska 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the .

Through seven tournaments over the past year, Hontama is yet to win a title, and her record is 7-6.

In four tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hontama has gone 4-3.

Hontama, over the past year, has played 13 matches across all court types, and 22.6 games per match.

In her seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hontama has played 20.1 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Hontama has won 50.0% of her games on serve, and 48.6% on return.

Hontama has been victorious in 49.3% of her service games on hard courts and 44.4% of her return games over the past year.

