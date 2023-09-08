Josh Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Lowe (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .283.
- In 66.1% of his games this season (74 of 112), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (16.1%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this season (49 of 112), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|59
|.273
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.349
|.426
|SLG
|.545
|19
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|50
|51/6
|K/BB
|59/19
|13
|SB
|15
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 154 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (10-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.39 ERA ranks 11th, 1.048 WHIP ranks third, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.