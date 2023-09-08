On Friday, Josh Lowe (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .283.

In 66.1% of his games this season (74 of 112), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (16.1%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 43.8% of his games this season (49 of 112), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 59 .273 AVG .291 .296 OBP .349 .426 SLG .545 19 XBH 25 4 HR 14 21 RBI 50 51/6 K/BB 59/19 13 SB 15

Mariners Pitching Rankings