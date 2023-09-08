Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 47 walks while batting .249.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Paredes has had a hit in 70 of 123 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 27 times (22.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 25 games this year (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (52 of 123), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 62 .242 AVG .254 .349 OBP .349 .520 SLG .469 23 XBH 25 16 HR 12 45 RBI 42 36/24 K/BB 49/23 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings