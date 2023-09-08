Isaac Paredes vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 47 walks while batting .249.
- He ranks 99th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Paredes has had a hit in 70 of 123 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 27 times (22.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25 games this year (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (52 of 123), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|62
|.242
|AVG
|.254
|.349
|OBP
|.349
|.520
|SLG
|.469
|23
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|42
|36/24
|K/BB
|49/23
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.39), third in WHIP (1.048), and 34th in K/9 (8.2).
