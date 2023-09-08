The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .302.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (65 of 104), with more than one hit 29 times (27.9%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Mariners

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 46 .262 AVG .348 .310 OBP .382 .464 SLG .404 20 XBH 6 8 HR 1 32 RBI 22 45/12 K/BB 26/8 4 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings