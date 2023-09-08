The Atlanta Dream (18-20) will visit the Washington Mystics (18-20) after losing nine road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Mystics

Atlanta averages just two more points per game (82.7) than Washington gives up (80.7).

Atlanta has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Dream have compiled a 13-4 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.9% from the field.

Atlanta is making 33.8% of its shots from three-point distance, which is just one percentage point fewer than the 34.8% Washington's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream have a 12-8 record when the team hits more than 34.8% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Washington averaging 3.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Dream are scoring 80 points per contest, 2.7 fewer points than their season average (82.7).

Atlanta is draining 5 threes per game over its previous 10 games, which is 1.4 fewer three-pointers than its average for the season (6.4). In addition, it sports a lower three-point percentage over its previous 10 contests (29.6%) compared to its season average from beyond the arc (33.8%).

Dream Injuries